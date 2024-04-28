Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$48.24 and last traded at C$48.19. 12,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 29,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.03.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.82.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

