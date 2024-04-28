Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Shares Down 2.2%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

