Vor Biopharma (VOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, April 29th.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Vor Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
VOR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vor Biopharma
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.