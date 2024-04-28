Vor Biopharma (VOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, April 29th.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Vor Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

VOR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

