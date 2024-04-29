Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

