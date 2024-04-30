ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABVX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $15.52 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,630,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $16,585,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

