Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 70,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.