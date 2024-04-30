Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Brixmor Property Group worth $47,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

