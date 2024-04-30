CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

CNA opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.44 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.