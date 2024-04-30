Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $479.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $469.67.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $527.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $539.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.