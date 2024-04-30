Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.03.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
