Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.03.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

