goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$195.00 to C$201.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. goeasy traded as high as C$180.50 and last traded at C$180.31, with a volume of 11249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$176.90.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.56.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$166.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.5811069 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

