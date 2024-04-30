Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

