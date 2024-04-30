Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,250 Shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of Lantern Pharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

LTRN stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.99.

Insider Activity at Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $360,340.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.