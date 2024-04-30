Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

STLC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE STLC opened at C$40.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

