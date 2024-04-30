Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Get Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.