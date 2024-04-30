WisdomTree’s (WT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.