ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) PT Raised to $115.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 92.08.

ARM Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at 101.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 124.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 89.08. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

