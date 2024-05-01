Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAO stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

