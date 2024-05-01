Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $8.55

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.74 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.8% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

