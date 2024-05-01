Ingredion (INGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Ingredion has set its FY 2024 guidance at 9.150-9.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $9.15-9.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $118.83.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.