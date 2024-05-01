Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jamf has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $137,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,889. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

