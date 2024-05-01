Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jamf has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jamf Price Performance
NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jamf
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jamf
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.