Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 0.76. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

