Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.31

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 291.31 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.57). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 292.20 ($3.67), with a volume of 811,960 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PETS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 390 ($4.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Pets at Home Group Stock Down 0.1 %
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
