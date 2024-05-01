Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$111.70.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$90.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$88.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.8440524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

