Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $583.00 at HSBC

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $507.00 to $583.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $529.27 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

