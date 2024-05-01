Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Insider R Sean Elliott Sells 20,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 863,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.