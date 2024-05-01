Xperi (XPER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Xperi has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

