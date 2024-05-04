Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois Sells 9,276 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $34.93 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,506,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,569,000 after acquiring an additional 769,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,759,000 after purchasing an additional 218,720 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Affirm by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

