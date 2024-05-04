Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) CAO Robert Bruce Larson Sells 24,362 Shares

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ACI opened at $20.57 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

