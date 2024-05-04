Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.