Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MFI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.07.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

MFI stock opened at C$23.73 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.