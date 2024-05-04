Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $46.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.39, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

