Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$323,258.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,543.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.25 per share, with a total value of C$311,259.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,025.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TOU opened at C$64.78 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.710507 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tourmaline Oil

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.