Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Purchases £3,491.74 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,491.74 ($4,386.06).

Transense Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

TRT opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,059.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.31. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 80.22 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

