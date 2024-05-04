Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Purchases £3,491.74 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,491.74 ($4,386.06).
Transense Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %
TRT opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,059.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.31. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 80.22 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Transense Technologies Company Profile
