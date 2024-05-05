Analyzing Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) & NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) and NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Spyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexImmune has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spyre Therapeutics and NexImmune, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spyre Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 NexImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Spyre Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spyre Therapeutics is more favorable than NexImmune.

This table compares Spyre Therapeutics and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spyre Therapeutics N/A N/A -107.71% NexImmune N/A -247.17% -167.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spyre Therapeutics and NexImmune’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spyre Therapeutics $890,000.00 1,453.31 -$338.79 million ($75.14) -0.48 NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($30.89) -0.11

NexImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spyre Therapeutics. Spyre Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Spyre Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Spyre Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of NexImmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spyre Therapeutics beats NexImmune on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease). The company is also developing SPY002, a human monoclonal antibody (mAb)candidates designed to bind to tumor necrosis factor-like ligand 1A; and SPY120, a combination of SPY001 (anti-a4ß7) and SPY002 (anti-TL1A) antibodies, which are in preclinical studies. In addition, its other early-stage programs include SPY003, an anti-IL-23 mAb; SPY004, a novel mechanism of action (MOA) mAb; SPY130, a combination of anti-a4ß7 and anti-IL-23 mAbs; and SPY230, a combination of anti-TL1A and anti-IL-23 mAbs. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About NexImmune

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a candidate targeted against HPV-associated malignancies, which is in preclinical stage. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.