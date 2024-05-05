Comparing Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) & Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Free Report) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver 2.98% 2.28% 1.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Polymetal International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A $0.40 7.64 Endeavour Silver $205.46 million 3.10 $6.12 million $0.02 132.57

This table compares Polymetal International and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Polymetal International. Polymetal International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polymetal International and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.15%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Polymetal International.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Polymetal International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

