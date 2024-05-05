First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,540 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.