First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $651,000 Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter valued at about $880,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

PLDT Stock Performance

NYSE PHI opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 132.96%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

