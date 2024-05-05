Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IYY stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.63. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.