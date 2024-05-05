Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $790,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $32.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

