Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $957.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $943.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $896.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,476 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

