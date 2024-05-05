Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Interface Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Interface has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

