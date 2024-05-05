OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT) Trading Up 4.6%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 2,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 50,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

