Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 482,067 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,880,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

