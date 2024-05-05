Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

