Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,213,703.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,129 shares of company stock worth $173,375 in the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 45.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 183,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sight Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sight Sciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.