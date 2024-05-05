SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $152.42 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

