StockNews.com Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) to Hold

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.