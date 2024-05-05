Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Q2 stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,769,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,702 shares of company stock worth $13,014,042 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

