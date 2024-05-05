William Blair Weighs in on PowerFleet, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PowerFleet in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of PWFL opened at $4.99 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $538.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

